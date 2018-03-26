Flixxo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $452,240.00 (CRYPTO:FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $452,240.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo token can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Livecoin and Kucoin. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00722317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012594 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00140708 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00180395 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 189,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,161,802 tokens. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

Flixxo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

