Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 212,870 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212,870 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) opened at $169.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122,084.84, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.16 and a twelve month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.45%.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

