Flotek Industries (FTK) and Archrock (AROC) Financial Analysis

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flotek Industries and Archrock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $317.10 million 1.13 -$27.39 million ($0.47) -13.47 Archrock $794.66 million 0.80 $18.95 million $0.25 35.88

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Flotek Industries. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flotek Industries and Archrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archrock 0 4 4 0 2.50

Archrock has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 48.18%. Given Archrock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock is more favorable than Flotek Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries -8.64% -0.21% -0.17% Archrock 2.39% -2.31% -0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Flotek Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Archrock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Flotek Industries does not pay a dividend. Archrock pays out 192.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Archrock beats Flotek Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT). The ECT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion and stimulation activities. Its ECT segment’s services include Reservoir Characterization, Polymer Conformance and Logistics Management. The CICT segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and processor of citrus oils in the world. The CICT segment designs, develops and manufactures products that are sold to companies in the flavor and fragrance industries and specialty chemical industry.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: contract operations and aftermarket services. The contract operations segment primarily provides natural gas compression services to meet specific customer requirements. The Company provides contract operations services, including the personnel, equipment, tools, materials and supplies to meet its customers’ natural gas compression needs. The aftermarket services segment provides a range of services to support the compression needs of customers, from parts sales and normal maintenance services to full operation of a customer’s owned assets.

