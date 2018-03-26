Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Raised to GBX 378 at Credit Suisse Group

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 366 ($5.06) to GBX 378 ($5.22) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FORT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.73) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.70) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 348.13 ($4.81).

Shares of Forterra stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 295.50 ($4.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.75 ($4.25). The company has a market capitalization of $594.31 and a PE ratio of 1,284.78.

About Forterra

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

