Fortinet (FTNT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/12/2018 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Estimates for Fortinet have remained stable of late. Notably, the company has outperformed the industry in the last one year. Going ahead, we believe that the company’s strategy of focusing on selling subscription-based services will enable it to generate more stable revenues and help in expanding margins. Furthermore, acquisitions are a major positive for Fortinet as these help it to strengthen its product portfolio and capabilities, thereby boosting its top-line performance. Nonetheless, we are slightly concerned over the company’s declining revenue growth rate. Notably, over the last six quarters, the company’s revenue growth rates have been around 20%, which are significantly lower than its previous rates of over 30%. Also, a tepid first quarter revenue outlook makes us slightly cautious about its near-term performance.”

2/28/2018 – Fortinet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We perceive a change in tone from management towards the investor community, featuring an increased commitment to transparency. Management exhibited confidence in its cloud security portfolio and Fabric product strategy, revealed new metrics around non-FortiGate product, reiterated FY18 guidance and unveiled a new long-term financial model. Focus on Cloud Security: Arguing that a shift to cloud drives a greater need for consistent security across the architecture, Fortinet characterized its cloud security portfolio across five areas (1) Cloud product portfolio (FortiGate VM suite), (2) Connectors, (3) FortiCASB, (4) FortiManager, (5) Automation – API. While management is optimistic the shift to cloud drives greater throughput needs, we continue to question how FTNT’s historical competitive advantage bestowed by superior silicon will sustain in the cloud.””

2/28/2018 – Fortinet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Fortinet was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/26/2018 – Fortinet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial.

1/26/2018 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/26/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $41.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2018 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,269. The company has a market cap of $9,073.31, a P/E ratio of 313.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 19,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $896,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 89,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $4,031,188.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,608,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,405,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,246. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

