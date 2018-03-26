Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intel by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at $49.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230,412.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/foster-motley-inc-has-6-24-million-position-in-intel-co-intc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.