Michael J. Pellini Sells 3,500 Shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Stock

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) Director Michael J. Pellini sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $274,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.40. 276,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,953. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2,965.30, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Foundation Medicine alerts:

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 207.73% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

FMI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMI. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Foundation Medicine by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Foundation Medicine by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 723,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Michael J. Pellini Sells 3,500 Shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/foundation-medicine-inc-fmi-director-sells-274015-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.