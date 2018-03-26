Francesca's (FRAN) vs. Differential Brands Group (DFBG) Head to Head Comparison

Francesca's (NASDAQ: FRAN) and Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Francesca's and Differential Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca's $487.19 million 0.36 $42.00 million $0.72 6.67 Differential Brands Group $149.27 million 0.13 -$17.81 million ($0.86) -1.64

Francesca's has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group. Differential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Francesca's, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Francesca's and Differential Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca's 0 4 1 0 2.20 Differential Brands Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Francesca's currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.46%. Given Francesca's’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Francesca's is more favorable than Differential Brands Group.

Volatility and Risk

Francesca's has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.68, indicating that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Francesca's shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Francesca's shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca's and Differential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca's 5.52% 23.19% 13.64% Differential Brands Group -7.14% -27.60% -6.74%

Summary

Francesca's beats Differential Brands Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Francesca's Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website. The Company offers apparel, such as dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates. The Company provides jewelry, such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. The Company offers accessories, such as handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches and hair accessories. The Company provides gifts, such as fragrance, candles, bath and body, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish and miscellaneous items. The Company operates its boutiques under the francesca’s brand.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

