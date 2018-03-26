Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) VP Sells $54,016.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $54,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,842.58, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/franklin-electric-co-fele-vp-sells-54016-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.