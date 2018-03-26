Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Receives $42.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.78.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,851. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20,219.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous special dividend of $0.50. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.63%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

