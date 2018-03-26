Freicoin (FRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $34.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $224,857.00 and $34.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,546,115 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not possible to purchase Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

