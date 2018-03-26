Fulton Financial (FULT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FULT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Fulton Financial (FULT) traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.15. 1,182,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3,058.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

