FUNCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,353.00 (CRYPTO:FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. FUNCoin has a total market cap of $251,243.00 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, FUNCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.60 or 0.04739260 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001309 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014750 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007142 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About FUNCoin

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

