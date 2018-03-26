FunFair Market Cap Hits $165.46 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Binance. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $165.46 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00705562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00139449 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00180286 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,605,074,689 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitfinex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta, Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

