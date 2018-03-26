FunFair (FUN) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Livecoin. FunFair has a total market cap of $174.33 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00730691 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00148522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00186300 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,605,074,689 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, OKEx, Bitfinex, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

