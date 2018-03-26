GameChain System (GCS) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

GameChain System (CURRENCY:GCS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. GameChain System has a market cap of $0.00 and $8,926.00 worth of GameChain System was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameChain System token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, GameChain System has traded up 59% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameChain System Token Profile

GameChain System was first traded on August 25th, 2017. GameChain System’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. GameChain System’s official website is blockchain.game. GameChain System’s official Twitter account is @GcBlockchain.

Buying and Selling GameChain System

GameChain System can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy GameChain System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameChain System must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameChain System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

