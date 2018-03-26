General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,238,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,322,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric (NYSE GE) opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $113,481.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

