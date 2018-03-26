General Electric (GE) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

General Electric (NYSE: GE) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare General Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of General Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

General Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. General Electric pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. General Electric is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares General Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric -4.74% 11.60% 2.60% General Electric Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Electric and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric $122.09 billion -$5.79 billion -18.15 General Electric Competitors $20.25 billion $853.89 million 0.67

General Electric has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

General Electric has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, General Electric’s peers have a beta of -2.59, suggesting that their average share price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for General Electric and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric 4 12 4 0 2.00 General Electric Competitors 215 892 1555 41 2.53

General Electric presently has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 17.69%. Given General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

General Electric beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; offshore wind turbines; solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry; and blades for onshore and offshore wind turbines. The Oil & Gas segment offers oilfield services, oilfield equipment, turbomachinery and process solutions, and digital solutions. The Aviation segment provides jet engines and turboprops; maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts; and additive machines, materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products, services, and manufacturing solutions for drug discovery, the biopharmaceutical industry, and cellular and gene therapy technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation and services. The Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; parts, integrated software solutions, and data analytics; software-enabled solutions; mining equipment and services; and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. The Lighting segment offers light emitting diode products; and energy efficiency and productivity solutions. The Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

