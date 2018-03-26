General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

General Mills has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of General Mills (GIS) traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $45.30. 9,082,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,157.42, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.32.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

