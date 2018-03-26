Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.11 Million Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Tupperware Brands worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 22.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE TUP) opened at $46.21 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $46.14 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2,362.12, a PE ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a positive return on equity of 160.65%. The company had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.21%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $422,338.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

