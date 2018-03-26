Shares of Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.07 ($11.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.64) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Commerzbank set a €7.00 ($8.64) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($11.11) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.99) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.85) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Gerry Weber International alerts:

GWI1 stock traded down €0.21 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €7.75 ($9.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,154. Gerry Weber International has a 1-year low of €7.76 ($9.58) and a 1-year high of €14.19 ($17.52). The company has a market cap of $363.12 and a P/E ratio of -387.50.

WARNING: “Gerry Weber International AG (GWI1) Receives €9.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/gerry-weber-international-ag-gwi1-receives-9-07-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Gerry Weber International Company Profile

GERRY WEBER International AG operates as a fashion and lifestyle company. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and HALLHUBER segments. The company engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail of ladies wear products. It offers knitwear, shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and outdoor jackets; and accessories, such as caps, hats belts, gloves, shawls, scarves, ponchos, bags, shoes, eyewear, and jewelry products.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerry Weber International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerry Weber International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.