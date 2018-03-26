GlassCoin (GLS) Achieves Market Cap of $487,789.00

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One GlassCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges. GlassCoin has a total market capitalization of $487,789.00 and $846.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001039 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GlassCoin Coin Profile

GLS is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,466,920 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,189 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io.

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase GlassCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

