Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 16,961 Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,300,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,607,000 after purchasing an additional 875,159 shares in the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 218,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE DM) opened at $16.25 on Monday. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1,623.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.15 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other Dominion Energy Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP, formerly Dominion Midstream Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to grow a portfolio of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. The Company’s segments include Dominion Energy, which consists of gas transportation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and storage, and Corporate and Other.

