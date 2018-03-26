Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Major Shareholder Sells $40,073.60 in Stock

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) major shareholder Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen sold 25,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 380,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

