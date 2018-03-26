GMS Inc (GMS) Insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $398,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GMS Inc (GMS) traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 501,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1,248.98, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.70. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $585.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GMS by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

