Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Receives $37.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,112,000. Ascend Capital LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 1,737,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,807,000 after purchasing an additional 700,436 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,356,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,270,000 after purchasing an additional 353,089 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 533,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 310,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 192,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,889. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,731.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.30%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

