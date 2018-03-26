Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 66,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $54,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 569,565 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,405,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) opened at $63.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $69.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 66,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/goldman-sachs-group-inc-buys-66156-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-scz-updated.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.