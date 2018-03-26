BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,913 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.90% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $53,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $203,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,800.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.47. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.55.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $184.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

WARNING: “BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/goldman-sachs-group-inc-reduces-position-in-bancorpsouth-bank-bxs-updated.html.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.