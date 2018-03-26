Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $48.79 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $48,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 392,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $67,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $92,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. 186,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,369. The stock has a market cap of $3,098.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.37 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

