Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Commscope worth $51,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,323,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,736,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,290 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $75,894,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,219,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,247,000.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $570,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Martin Armstrong, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,578. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) opened at $38.94 on Monday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7,472.44, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Commscope had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

