Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Exterran worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Exterran by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exterran by 7,962.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Exterran by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Exterran by 59.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of Exterran Corp (EXTN) opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $994.67, a PE ratio of 927.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Exterran had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.50 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $242,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Exterran Corp (EXTN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/gotham-asset-management-llc-cuts-position-in-exterran-corp-extn.html.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.