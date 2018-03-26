Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.11

Media stories about Graham (NYSE:GHM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Graham earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6964808316644 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Graham (GHM) traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.07. 5,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,607. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.90. Graham has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.56%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company.

