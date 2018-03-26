Group 1 Automotive (GPI) vs. Winmark (WINA) Financial Comparison

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45% Winmark 35.22% -136.28% 48.56%

Volatility and Risk

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Winmark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Group 1 Automotive pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Winmark pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive and Winmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00 Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Winmark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Winmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.12 $213.44 million $10.12 6.35 Winmark $69.75 million 7.18 $24.56 million $5.70 22.81

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Winmark. Group 1 Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Winmark on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise. The Company operates through two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corporation, its middle-market equipment leasing business and Wirth Business Credit, Inc., its small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 1,186 franchised stores across the United States and Canada. The Company operates a middle-market equipment leasing business through its subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its middle-market leasing business serves large and medium-sized businesses and focuses on technology-based assets. Additionally, the Company operates a small-ticket financing business through its subsidiary, Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.