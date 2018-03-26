Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 76,437 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,437 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

CVTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $63,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Ray Parker sold 68,261 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,230,086.87. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 104,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,103.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,755 shares of company stock worth $5,013,282. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) opened at $29.92 on Monday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $548.43, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Covenant Transportation Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

