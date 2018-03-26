Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438. Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/guggenheim-dow-jones-industrial-average-dividend-etf-djd-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.