Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $336,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,358.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 550,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,218. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,259.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price target on NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,272,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,090,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after acquiring an additional 449,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

