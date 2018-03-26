Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,221,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 391,431 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,685 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $19,490,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,542,547 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Halliburton (HAL) opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $40,630.81, a PE ratio of -87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.85%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 29,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,596,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,922 shares of company stock worth $6,706,509. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

