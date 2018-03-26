Happy Creator Coin (HCC) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Happy Creator Coin (CURRENCY:HCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Happy Creator Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Happy Creator Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Happy Creator Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Happy Creator Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.01828840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005015 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015772 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Happy Creator Coin Coin Profile

Happy Creator Coin (CURRENCY:HCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Happy Creator Coin’s official website is www.hccunited.net.

Buying and Selling Happy Creator Coin

Happy Creator Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Happy Creator Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happy Creator Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happy Creator Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

