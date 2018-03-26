Happycoin (HPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,599.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $697,784.00 and approximately $11,599.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.51 or 0.04751320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001309 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014750 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007139 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016268 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013705 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 13,970,209 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

