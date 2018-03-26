Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Major Shareholder Jmp Group Llc Buys 1,500 Shares

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

On Monday, March 19th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,603 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,847.53.

On Monday, March 12th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,651.02.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Jmp Group Llc bought 3,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $35,436.16.

On Friday, March 9th, Jmp Group Llc bought 9,861 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $106,991.85.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,602 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $17,413.74.

On Thursday, March 1st, Jmp Group Llc bought 2,386 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.12.

On Monday, February 26th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,050 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,539.50.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jmp Group Llc bought 2,484 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 6,883 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $74,061.08.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 4,754 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $51,485.82.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ HCAP) traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,246. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $69.61, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Major Shareholder Jmp Group Llc Buys 1,500 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/harvest-capital-credit-corp-hcap-major-shareholder-buys-16155-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.