HBK Investments L P Buys 12,600 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 172.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,158,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 352,963 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 587,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 130,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,441.30, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.26 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 14.14%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

