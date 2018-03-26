HBK Investments L P Has $479,000 Stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

HBK Investments L P decreased its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,751,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after purchasing an additional 603,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 493,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 666.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 158,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,871 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE CLI) opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,462.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.16%. sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, CFO David J. Smetana purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,788. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/hbk-investments-l-p-has-479000-stake-in-mack-cali-realty-corp-cli.html.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.