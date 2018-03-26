HBK Investments L P Sells 98,800 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,850,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 170.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,714,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,906 shares in the last quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,926,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,214,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 520,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) opened at $19.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.50, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 3.69. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.31 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 33.92%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

