HBK Investments L P Takes Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,804,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,891,000 after buying an additional 497,067 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,765,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after buying an additional 1,068,203 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after buying an additional 451,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,231,000 after buying an additional 344,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,550,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 593,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,011.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.79. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $36.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.70 million. OneMain had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments: Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

