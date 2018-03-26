HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $387,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 4,682.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 638,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after buying an additional 625,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,614,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,827,000 after buying an additional 576,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,895,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 221.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 263,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 160,496 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.63 per share, for a total transaction of $350,445.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,351.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $257.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.42 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $253.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,107.53, a PE ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.21 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

