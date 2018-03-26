HCP, Inc. (HCP) Holdings Trimmed by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,234 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in HCP during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

In other news, insider Kendall K. Young acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $306,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 899,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,397. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,463.90, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. HCP had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCP. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.63 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/hcp-inc-hcp-position-lessened-by-verition-fund-management-llc-updated.html.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.