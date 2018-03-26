Head-To-Head Analysis: Hecla Mining (HL) & Its Competitors

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hecla Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hecla Mining pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 91.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -4.07% 2.17% 1.36% Hecla Mining Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hecla Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $577.78 million -$23.51 million -60.50 Hecla Mining Competitors $5.77 billion $447.57 million -9.05

Hecla Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining. Hecla Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining’s peers have a beta of 2.90, meaning that their average stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hecla Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hecla Mining Competitors 1027 3513 3712 164 2.36

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Hecla Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.