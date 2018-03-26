Head-To-Head Analysis: Randgold Resources (GOLD) and Its Rivals

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) is one of 138 public companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Randgold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

35.3% of Randgold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Randgold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randgold Resources 21.72% 7.13% 6.63% Randgold Resources Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randgold Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Randgold Resources $1.28 billion $278.01 million 29.30 Randgold Resources Competitors $5.77 billion $447.57 million -9.04

Randgold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Randgold Resources. Randgold Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Randgold Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Randgold Resources pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 91.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Randgold Resources has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randgold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 2.90, suggesting that their average share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Randgold Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randgold Resources 0 4 9 0 2.69 Randgold Resources Competitors 1027 3511 3711 164 2.36

Randgold Resources currently has a consensus price target of $68.83, indicating a potential downside of 19.26%. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Randgold Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randgold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Randgold Resources competitors beat Randgold Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Company also holds an interest in the Massawa project. The Company holds Morila Limited, which holds interests in the Morila mine in Mali. As of December 31, 2016, Morila mine has produced 122,370 ounces (oz) of gold. The Company holds a controlling interest in the Loulo mine, located in Mali, through Societe des Mines de Loulo SA (Loulo). The Loulo mine is mining from over two underground mines. As of December 31, 2016, Loulo mine has produced 350,604 oz of gold. It has a controlling interest in the Gounkoto mine through Societe des Mines de Gounkoto SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.