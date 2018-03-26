Head-To-Head Analysis: Voestalpine (VLPNY) & Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY) and Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Schnitzer Steel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Voestalpine pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schnitzer Steel Industries pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Voestalpine and Schnitzer Steel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 0 0 0 0 N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Schnitzer Steel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schnitzer Steel Industries is more favorable than Voestalpine.

Volatility and Risk

Voestalpine has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 5.46% 11.26% 4.66% Schnitzer Steel Industries 3.50% 11.90% 6.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $12.40 billion 0.75 $569.87 million $0.88 12.05 Schnitzer Steel Industries $1.69 billion 0.53 $44.51 million $2.28 14.43

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Schnitzer Steel Industries. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schnitzer Steel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries beats Voestalpine on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white goods, electrical, processing, energy, and engineering industries. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for the automobile manufacture and supply, construction, storage, energy, and agricultural equipment industries. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure. AMR’s primary products include recycled ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. The SMB segment produces finished steel products such as rebar, wire rod, coiled rebar, merchant bar and other specialty products using 100% recycled metal sourced from AMR. SMB’s products are primarily used in nonresidential and infrastructure construction in North America. SMB operates a steel mini-mill in McMinnville, Oregon that produces finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials.

