Head to Head Comparison: Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) and Ultra Clean (UCTT)

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ: ESIO) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 7.63% 14.57% 9.15% Ultra Clean 8.12% 29.62% 16.22%

Risk and Volatility

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Electro Scientific Industries and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.40%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.52%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $161.02 million 4.35 -$37.40 million $0.60 34.77 Ultra Clean $924.35 million 0.85 $75.08 million $2.18 9.38

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Electro Scientific Industries. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electro Scientific Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Ultra Clean on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and liquid crystal display (LCD) repair tools; and laser LCD repair systems to enhance the manufacture of flat panel displays. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. The Company offers its products for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry segments. It also sells to the consumer, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel and research equipment industries. The Company is focused on providing specialized engineering and manufacturing solutions for these applications. It provides its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers an outsourced solution for the development, design, component sourcing, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing and testing of various systems.

